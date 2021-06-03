Right hand turn for people on bikes from Victoria St onto Claudelands Road - Council

Thursday, 3 June, 2021 - 15:43

Victoria Street is about to get safer for people on bikes using Claudelands Bridge to head out of the central city.

Northbound on Victoria Street the right-hand lane between Alma Street and Claudelands Road will be closed to vehicles to allow people on bikes to turn right from Victoria Street onto Claudelands Bridge with their own designated lane and traffic signals.

Night works are scheduled for Tuesday 8 June to implement the following cycle safety improvements:

Closing the right-hand lane on Victoria Street between Alma Street and Claudelands Road to vehicles.

People on bikes will be able to turn right from Victoria Street onto Claudelands Bridge with their own designated lane and traffic signals.

Flexi-posts will be installed and then will be replaced with concrete separators to keep people on bikes safe from nearby motorists.

The right-hand turn will provide people on bikes with a safe route and improve connectivity between the East and West biking community traveling into the central city.

"This intersection was chosen due to the already established sharrows (share arrows) on Victoria Street and Claudelands bridge, and the route being a main thoroughfare for people on bikes" says Council’s Public Transport and Urban Mobility Programme Delivery Lead Martin Parkes.

"Hamilton City Council has an ongoing focus to provide a transport network that is accessible and allows people to connect with the central city and their neighbourhood in safe and smart ways. As part of this, these safety improvements will increase accessibility between Victoria Street and Claudelands bridge for people on bikes and provide them with a safe way to get around the city" says Parkes

Council has previously installed a temporary lane closure to assess and monitor traffic over a two-month period. The impact of the lane closure on Victoria Street between Ward Street and Victoria Street and Claudelands Road traffic lights was closely monitored by Council staff during this time. Early indications showed the impacts on journey times and queue lengths for general traffic have been minimal.