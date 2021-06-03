Community grant applications opening soon - Horizons

Thursday, 3 June, 2021 - 15:43

Applications for the ManawatÅ« River Leaders’ Accord community grants programme open Friday 11 June.

The grants aim to assist non-profit organisations such as community groups, schools, catchment care groups and iwi/hapÅ« with projects that will help increase engagement with the ManawatÅ« River and improve water quality in the catchment.

ManawatÅ« River Leaders’ Forum Chair Richard Thompson says applications have historically been high calibre and show the enthusiasm our communities hold for working with the environment.

"Now more than ever it’s important we get communities connected with the catchment," says Mr Thompson

"Central government policy reforms will change our approach to fresh water.

"The more we can engage communities in the protection of waterways the better the outcomes and wellbeing for all.

"There is a total funding pool of $110,000 available with projects funded depending on their alignment with the ManawatÅ« Accord goals. Applications close 30 July 2021, following which applications are assessed against the funds criteria, and decisions made by the ManawatÅ« Freshwater Improvement Fund Governance Group. A minimum of nine projects must be funded in the first year. All applicants will be informed of the outcome of their application by the end of August.

"In this round of funding projects can be funded for up to two years, but two year projects must have a milestone completion date of June 2022.

"Last year the MRLA community grant funded a joint project between Te Kauru HapÅ« Collective and farmers Blair and Penelope Drysdale, located near Norsewood.

"The project aim was to plant and enhance the ManawatÅ« River near its source and enable public access to the stream for community and school groups.

"Mr Thompson says the MRLA are looking for similar projects that assist with reaching the Accord’s goals of returning the catchment to a healthy condition and a source of pride and mana. Previous recipients have received funding to complete water quality sampling in conjunction with on the ground works, water sampling workshops and information sharing, riparian fencing and planting, pest control, cultural monitoring, and wetland design.

For more information on the grant and an application form head to https://www.manawaturiver.co.nz/about/community-funding/