Z Energy and Police team up to keep Kiwis safe on roads over Queen’s Birthday Weekend

Thursday, 3 June, 2021 - 16:21

Z has partnered with Police to encourage drivers to stay safe over the long weekend with road safety messages to be displayed on Z Espress coffee cups at select locations for the duration of the holiday period.

Police officers may also pop into Z service stations to give drivers a friendly reminder about making good driving decisions.

Z’s Head of Safety and Wellbeing Andrew Shand says that Z is committed to supporting the Road to Zero initiative, which aims to stop people getting killed or injured on New Zealand roads.

"We’re proud to partner with Police on encouraging all motorists to stay safe on the road as they travel around Aotearoa, particularly over busy holiday periods. We have a number of our team on the road on any given day, including fuel delivery drivers, and we want to ensure that they, along with any other motorist can return home safely at the end of each day."

Superintendent Steve Greally, Director: National Road Policing Centre says that partnerships are an important way to spread the word.

"These partnerships allow Police to reach drivers in a new way, allowing our road safety messages to get right to the ones we are targeting.

"Getting out in the community sharing prevention messages is a great way of minimising harm on the roads. We want everyone to have a good weekend and enjoy their Queen’s Birthday plans, and of course to be safe," says Steve.