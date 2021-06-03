Farmer fined over death of yearlings - MPI

Thursday, 3 June, 2021 - 16:43

Tokoroa dairy farmer put on notice and fined $17,500 for neglect of yearlings that died

A dairy farmer whose neglect of yearling cattle led to 11 deaths, has today (Thursday, June 3) been fined $17,500 and warned that he could be disqualified from farming if he appears on animal welfare charges again.

Rodney Grant Nicol (61) appeared for sentencing in the Tokoroa District Court, having earlier pleaded guilty to seven charges under the Animal Welfare Act. Mr Nicol owns a 300-cow dairy farm and had 110 yearling cattle at the time he was investigated by the Ministry for Primary Industries from August 10, 2020.

"Most farmers do the right thing for all of their animals, including ensuring that they have sufficient food and are being treated for common conditions such as parasites. If we find evidence of deliberate cruelty to animals, we will hold the person responsible to account," MPI regional manager Animal Welfare and NAIT Compliance, Brendon Mikkelsen, says.

During the first visit, an MPI Animal Welfare inspector found seven dead yearlings on his paddocks. Mr Nicol told the inspector he believed the animals had died from parasites. Mr Nicol was then instructed to drench all his yearlings for parasites within nine working days.

Further complaints about the treatment of the yearlings were received by MPI.

A fresh visit by an Animal Welfare inspector on August 22 found 32 of the yearlings had not been drenched within the agreed time. Many of the animals were also suffering from chronic under-nutrition.

A veterinarian recommended two other yearlings be euthanised to end their suffering - including one that was so weak it was stuck in a fence. A 10th animal was found dead near these yearlings.

Mr Nicol said an 11th yearling that had been drenched and given a vitamin B12 shot, had died after being caught in a heavy rainstorm.

"The vet also noted that he had not come across young stock in such a state of malnourishment during his career as they were less than half the weight they should have been. These animals would have suffered greatly from the neglect Mr Nicol showed them," Mr Mikkelsen says.

During the investigation Mr Nicol told an MPI Animal Welfare inspector that he prioritised the wellbeing of his milking herd over that of his yearlings.

Mr Nicol has previously appeared before the courts on an Animal Welfare Charge - involving failure to ensure reasonable treatment of a dairy cow with a broken leg - to which he pleaded guilty.