Meng Foon should go on 'ride-alongs' with police - Sensible Sentencing Trust

Thursday, 3 June, 2021 - 18:46

Race Relations Commissioner Meng Foon should go on a few ‘ride-along's' with frontline police so he can see first-hand how his continued criticisms and accusations of ‘racial profiling’ actually stack up, says Darroch Ball co-leader of Sensible Sentencing Trust.

"His suggestion that the prime goal of bodycams on police would be to catch officers out being racist, instead of them being worn to protect our officers and provide context for accusations, shows how badly off focus our Race Relations Commissioner really is."

"Sensible Sentencing Trust has for many months been calling for frontline police officers to wear bodycams - they would give peace of mind to the officers by allowing full context for any action they make, but it will also allow for evidence to be provided for certain offences, as well as providing any evidence for accusations of brutality or excessive force on the behalf of officers."

"If Meng Foon thinks bodycams would be designed primarily to show there is ‘racial profiling going on’ perhaps he should go and experience a few days on the frontline instead of continuously throwing criticism at officers."

"Our police force cannot continue to have their confidence and morale eroded by a constant stream of out-of-touch criticism from the likes of Foon."