Breeding season predicted for Kakapo - DoC

The rimu counts are in. The Department of Conservation (DOC) KÄkÄpÅ Recovery team is predicting a breeding season for this iconic, flightless taonga this summer.
DOC kÄkÄpÅ operations manager Deidre Vercoe says the critically endangered parrot only breeds when rimu trees put out masses of fruit (what’s known as a mast year), which typically takes place every 2-4 years.
"Our team have surveyed rimu trees on Whenua Hou, Anchor and Te KÄkahu-o- Tamatea islands, where kÄkÄpÅ live. All indications point to a reasonable breeding season."
KÄkÄpÅ breeding is complex. They only breed if more than 8% of rimu tips bear fruit. The higher the percentage, the more females in the population are likely to breed.
So far, the results for Whenua Hou show 31% fruit tips, Anchor at about 22% and Te KÄkahu 14%. Based on the numbers, there’s potential for around half the eligible female population to breed.
"Fruiting tips can be lost over winter, so we will recount in the spring to give us a clearer number of nests we’re likely to expect," Deidre Vercoe says.
KÄkÄpÅ last bred in early 2019 when a record 73 chicks were added to the population. The current total population is 204.
NgÄi Tahu representative to the KÄkÄpÅ Recovery Group Tane Davis says the signs for a 2022 kÄkÄpÅ breeding season are promising.
"NgÄi Tahu WhÄnui take great interest in participating and supporting the recovery of kÄkÄpÅ by sharing their matauranga MÄori knowledge, and managing the Mauri Ora KÄkÄpÅ Trust on behalf of KÄkÄpÅ Recovery. All donations go directly to supporting the Mauri Ora - the vitality and health - of this critically endangered taonga species."
While the promise of a potential breeding season is great news for the threatened species, kÄkÄpÅ still face many challenges in their journey to recovery.
Infertility and disease are big issues within the population. As large, flightless birds with no defence mechanisms other than camouflage, they are particularly vulnerable to predation by introduced mammals such as stoats and cats.
Currently the entire breeding population live on predator free offshore islands.
"Soon we’ll run out of space on these offshore havens," Deidre Vercoe says. "That’s why initiatives such as Predator Free 2050 are so important. It will be fantastic to one day return them to the mainland.
"As the population continues to grow, it highlights the need for more predator-free homes so we can secure the future of kÄkÄpÅ."
