Massive increase in 'liquid ecstasy drugs' seized by authorities - SST

Friday, 4 June, 2021 - 10:02

Official Information Act data shows there has been more ‘liquid-ecstasy drugs’ seized by Police and Customs in the first three months of this year than in the entirety of 2019.

"The National Drug Intelligence Bureau released data to the Sensible Sentencing Trust showing the astonishing numbers which has clearly coincided with the legalisation of festival drug testing," says Darroch Ball co-leader of Sensible Sentencing Trust.

"More than 780 litres of the drugs GBL, GHB, and BD have been seized by Police and Customs in the first three months of 2021 compared to a total of just 83 Litres in the whole of 2016."

"Given that one dose of these types of drugs consists of less than 1ml, the numbers show the huge increase in the use of the drug as well as value that it has on the streets."

"Worryingly the data also shows that 2021 is on track to have over 2,700 litres seized by authorities - which would be almost three times the amount seized last year."

"It is no coincidence that this increase in use of the drugs found at festivals has coincided with the legalisation of drug testing at festivals late last year. The numbers are undeniable and extraordinary."

"Added to this is the rise in meth use, gang distribution, and the ‘soft on crime’ approach by the current government which has created a perfect storm for use of this dangerous drug to flourish."

"This is clear evidence that government legislation and overall lack of action has encouraged more use and prevalence of these types of drugs."

"It also shows gangs are benefiting from the government’s soft approach to drugs and law enforcement, and gangs are just expanding the peddling of drugs on our streets."