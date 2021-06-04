Multiple fatality crash in Ashburton

Friday, 4 June, 2021 - 13:15

Police were called to the scene of a fatal crash on Cochrane Road and Wakanui Road in Ashburton at 9.30am today.

A truck and a van carrying multiple passengers have collided at the intersection of the road, and sadly there have been four people who have died.

Initial indications are that the van went through a controlled intersection.

One person is in critical condition and another passenger of the van is in serious condition.

Three people were taken to Christchurch Hospital, but sadly one of those transported has since died.

Officers are on the scene conducting a thorough scene examination which will be ongoing.

As such, the road’s likely to be close for much of the afternoon.

Given the serious nature of this crash, the formal identification process of those who have died is likely to take some time.

It’s been an awful start to the weekend here in Canterbury, with one person deceased in a crash in Riccarton Road this morning.

Any death on our roads is too many, and crashes like these are also devastating for our staff and our local communities.

Going into the long weekend, we would urge people to think carefully when they get behind the wheel - put down the cellphone, don’t drive impaired, drive to a safe speed, and wear your seatbelt.