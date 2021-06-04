Further arrests in Operation Beverly

Friday, 4 June, 2021 - 13:55

Further arrests have been made as part of Operation Beverly, the investigation into alleged historical sexual offending at Dilworth School.

This week, detectives arrested a further two men as part of our ongoing enquiries into these matters at the Auckland school.

A 73-year-old man has been charged with three counts of indecent assault.

A 39-year-old man has been charged with three counts of sexual violation.

Meanwhile, Police have arrested two other men that were already before the Court.

These charges relate to additional alleged offending that has been identified as part of our ongoing enquiries.

A 61-year-old is facing a further charge of indecent assault, while a 73-year-old faces a further five charges of indecent assault.

All four men are due to appear in the Auckland District Court on 8 June 2021.

Investigators working on Operation Beverly over the past year have spoken with a number of former students who have been identified as being victims of sexual abuse while at the school.

While we have spoken to more than 150 former students, I still encourage anyone with information that hasn't spoken with the investigation team yet to get in touch.

They can contact Operation Beverly staff on (09) 302 6624 or by emailing Operation.Beverly@police.govt.nz.