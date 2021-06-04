Selwyn severe rain event - update Friday 2pm

Friday, 4 June, 2021 - 15:09

Roading

The Leeston Road bridge at Chamberlains Ford will re-open to traffic at 4pm today (Friday 4 June). Both lanes of the bridge will be open and a 30 km/hr speed restriction will be in place.

Motorists should expect delays. Please allow extra time for your journey and observe the speed restriction. Thanks for your patience while our crews have worked to reopen this bridge.

The following roads have now reopened: Washpen Road, Malvern Hills Road, Auchenflower Road, Snowdon Road.

Algidus Road is open with restrictions. Bluiff Road is open with restrictions. Benmore Road is accessible to 4WD vehicles only. Contractors are currently assessing Harper Road.

Coes Ford remains closed as the river has not yet dropped to safe levels. Staff are continuing to monitor this. All other fords also remain closed.

Local road closures will be updated on www.selwyn.govt.nz/roadclosures.

Safe driving

Significant traffic is expected this long weekend, but motorists are warned that there will be delays, rough road surfaces and reduced speed limits around Canterbury on flood damaged routes. Extra care should be taken on unsealed roads and rods in the foothills where extensive damage has occurred. Our crews are still working in many of these areas to progress repairs and make roads safe.

Some routes will be subject to congestion because of road damage. Drivers are urged to take breaks, be patient and allow extra time to get to their destination safely.

Water supplies

The Acheron water supply is in the process of being restored and is again flowing into the system. This will happen in stages to allow the network to be checked for pipe breakages and to remove air locks.

It may take up to four days to restore all properties and storage tanks. As a result of the recent adverse weather conditions the quality and safety of the water cannot be guaranteed and a boil water notice is issued. A conserve water notice remains in place. Alternative water supply is available, from a water tanker located at the Windwhistle Garage.

Springfield water supply is still subject to a do not consume notice. The water can be used for washing and showering, as well as washing clothes, but is not safe for drinking. Supplies of bottled water are available from the Springfield Challenge Station, and a drinking water tanker is provided at the car park of the hall/public toilets.

For other water supplies check the Council’s Water Notices page www.selwyn.govt.nz/waternotices.

All water races are now flowing, although some interruptions should be expected in the coming days.

Sports fields and reserves open

All Selwyn sports fields and reserves are now open again. Please try to avoid any waterlogged areas if possible.

Check with relevant codes and sports clubs for details of competitions and cancellations.

Farm waste

Selwyn Civil Defence is preparing a waste collection plan for collection and disposal of on-farm waste caused by flood damage. Farmers are asked to separate domestic and farm waste into two piles - one for domestic/household waste, and a separate one for farm items and infrastructure, eg fencing, silage, baleage wrap etc. Further advice will be provided on collection.

Welfare

Welfare teams are again visiting homes in the Sheffield, Waddington and Springfield areas area to check on residents, identify any damage or welfare needs and provide information on assistance and support services.

Anyone with damage from flood water entering their house, or concerned about damage, or any other concerns, should contact the Council’s Civil Defence team on 0800 SELWYN (0800 735 996). Please also check on friends and neighbours and contact Civil Defence if you have any concerns.