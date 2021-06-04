Police acknowledge sentencing in child abuse case

Friday, 4 June, 2021 - 17:10

Attribute to Detective Inspector Bridget Doell:

Police acknowledge the sentencing today for a 34-year-old woman from Auckland who was sentenced to two years and seven months imprisonment in the Auckland District Court on child abuse-related charges.

The woman was found guilty of charges relating to wounding with intent to injure and ill treatment of a child.

The woman was charged after her two month old baby was admitted to Starship Hospital with critical injuries in November 2018.

Detective Inspector Bridget Doell says the nature of the injuries were horrific.

"This poor, defenceless baby had broken bones all over her body including a skull fracture, several rib fractures and broken legs.

"Her injuries were among the worst I have seen inflicted on a young child.

"What makes this even more appalling is the fact that the child’s injuries were inflicted by her own mother, the person whose duty it is to care for and protect them."

Now aged two, the child’s recovery is ongoing.

If you believe a child is in immediate danger, phone Police on 111.

If you’re worried about a child, you can make a report of concern to Oranga Tamariki by phoning 0508 FAMILY (0508 326 459).

If you need assistance or support relating to child care there are a number of partner agencies who can support such as Shine or Plunket.