Crash on SH1 at Tawa

|
[ login or create an account ]
Emergency services are responding to a single vehicle crash on SH1 northbound at Tawa.
The single vehicle crash was reported to Police at 8.48am and is between the Tawa-Grenada North on ramp and the Porirua off ramp.
There is no indication of any injuries at this time.
Motorists are asked to avoid the area as delays are likely.
All articles and comments on Voxy.co.nz have been submitted by our community of users. Please notify us if you believe an item on this site breaches our community guidelines.
Voxy: Your Voice