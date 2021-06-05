Crash on SH1 at Tawa

Saturday, 5 June, 2021 - 10:05

Emergency services are responding to a single vehicle crash on SH1 northbound at Tawa.

The single vehicle crash was reported to Police at 8.48am and is between the Tawa-Grenada North on ramp and the Porirua off ramp.

There is no indication of any injuries at this time.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area as delays are likely.