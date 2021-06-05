Hamilton Powerball player wins $16.5 million

Saturday, 5 June, 2021 - 21:42

There will be celebrations all round for one lucky player from Hamilton taking home $16.5 million with Powerball First Division in tonight’s live Lotto draw.

The winning ticket was sold to a MyLotto player from Hamilton and is made up of $16 million from Powerball First Division and $500,000 from Lotto First Division.

Tonight’s winner is the eleventh Powerball winner already this year and comes a month after an Auckland player won $12.3 million with Powerball First Division. The winner couldn’t believe his luck when he discovered that he had won and is looking forward to setting his family up for the future.

One other Lotto player from Tauranga will also be celebrating after winning $500,000 with Lotto First Division tonight. The winning Lotto ticket was sold at Paper Plus Mt Maunganui in Tauranga.

Strike Four was also won tonight by a player from Spring Creek, who took home $200,000. The winning Strike ticket was sold at Spring Creek Four Square in Spring Creek.

Anyone who bought their ticket from any of the above winning stores should write their name on the back of their ticket and check it at any Lotto NZ outlet, online at MyLotto.co.nz or through the Lotto NZ App.

Players can phone Lotto NZ on 0800 695 6886 if they want to enquire about the best way to claim a prize.

New Zealand is currently at Alert Level 1. Lotto NZ counters across the country are open and will continue to follow the Government’s health and safety guidelines. For more information, please visit: https://mylotto.co.nz/covid-19.