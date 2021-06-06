Vector keeping an eye on the weather

Sunday, 6 June, 2021 - 20:09

Vector crews are ready to respond to any power outages with wet and windy weather conditions to set in tonight and last through to Tuesday.

Vector’s Head of Field Services, Marko Simunac, said, "We are monitoring the weather and have crews ready to head out if they’re needed. We know power outages are no fun, especially if it’s cold and wet outside. People can be reassured we’ll do everything we can to fix any power outages as quickly as possible.

"We encourage people to check their devices are charged and if you lose power, the fastest way to report it to us is through our Outage Centre on our website.

"Sometimes, if conditions worsen we may need to stand crews down for their safety so please be patient if you are experiencing an outage."

Vector’s Outage Centre shows current and planned power outages and is accessible at vector.co.nz/outages. People can register their address and sign up for updates via text or email.