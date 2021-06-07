Queen's Birthday Honour for race unity organiser

Monday, 7 June, 2021 - 10:02

Race Unity Speech Awards organiser Bev Watson has received a Queen’s Birthday Honour recognising over 20 years of service to race relations and youth.

"I feel incredibly honoured," said Ms Watson. "The Speech Awards and hui have been amazing projects to work on and it has been hugely gratifying to see the impact they have made on so many students. It is critical that the youth of New Zealand have an opportunity to help shape the conversation about racism and race unity in this country."

Bev has been made an Officer of the New Zealand Order of Merit for her work on the Speech Awards, a forum for high school students to share their views on race relations in Aotearoa.

Bev is a member of the New Zealand Baha’i community - a religious community concerned with establishing the oneness of humanity and universal peace. Bev became involved in race relations work when serving as the director of the Baha’i Office of Public Affairs. She worked closely with the Human Rights Commission and Baha’i race relations activist Hedi Moani to arrange the first celebration of Race Relations Day in New Zealand in 1999. Following the tragic death of Hedi Moani, Bev was instrumental in establishing the Race Unity Speech Awards in his memory.

In 2019 Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern called out the Race Unity Speech Awards for providing "young people with a space to deepen their understanding of race relations issues and share their views on how we can all help to promote unity in Aotearoa". Sponsors and supporters of this year’s Speech Awards included the NZ Police, the Human Rights Commission, the Office of the Children’s Commissioner, Minister for Ethnic Communities Priyanca Radhakrishnan and many others. The speech given by 2021 National Champion Lucia Tui-Bernards (Tawa College) in May has already been viewed online over 30,000 times, and Mount Albert Grammar student Takunda Muzondiwa went viral in 2019 with over 1.7 million views.

In recent years Race Unity Hui have strengthened and multiplied, from a single national event held in conjunction with the Speech Awards, to regional hui as well. These events enable youth to discuss race relations issues, solutions, and practical plans in more depth. Following this year’s National Hui, a number of young people from around New Zealand are now planning similar gatherings in their own areas.

An event to mark the 20th anniversary of the Race Unity Speech Awards is planned for later this year and Bev Watson is sure to feature prominently in the celebrations, alongside some of the many young people who have benefited from her work over the years.