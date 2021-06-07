Boil water notice issued for Springfield water supply

Monday, 7 June, 2021 - 13:14

Residents who are on the Springfield Water Supply are advised to begin boiling water, this replaces the Do Not Consume Notice previously issued by Council.

A boil water notice has been issued by the Council as a result of the continued high turbidity in your drinking water supply.

When a boil water notice is in place, the Ministry of Health advises that people should boil or treat all water from taps before drinking, brushing teeth or using it in food preparation. In addition, water used to make ice should also be boiled before freezing. Bringing water to the boil is sufficient to kill all bugs (water does not require prolonged boiling). Water needs to be boiled even if the smell or taste of chlorine is present. If you cannot boil water, treat it by adding 1 teaspoon of household bleach per 10 litres of water and leave for 30 minutes. During boil water notices, employers should also make sure their staff are only consuming boiled or bottled water at work.

You will need to continue to boil your water until you are notified that the boil water notice is lifted. It is likely to be in place for several days. If you or your family show any symptoms of sickness please visit your doctor as soon as you are able to.

The Potable water tanker remains onsite at the car-park of the hall/public toilets in Springfield, for residents to collect Potable water if they wish. Please note, you will require you own containers. The Tanker is in addition to the Bottled Water available from Challenge Springfield.

The council will continue to monitor the intake and reticulation system and keep residents informed of any updates. Any updates to this notice will also be posted online at www.selwyn.govt.nz/waternotices.

Thank you for your patience while the Precautionary Boil Water Notice has been in place.

Council water services staff have been working hard to restore other services around the district. The following notices are in place:

Arthur's Pass: The Conserve Water Notice has been lifted. The PRECAUTIONARY BOIL WATER NOTICE remains in place. We can't yet guarantee the water is safe to drink. Please continue to boil water.

Castle Hill: The CONSERVE WATER NOTICE is STILL IN PLACE. The reservoir is running low and will take some time to refill. Please continue to conserve water.

Malvern Hills Hartleys: CONSERVE WATER and BOIL WATER Notices remain in place.

Dalethorpe: CONSERVE WATER and BOIL WATER Notices remain in place.

Hororata: BOIL WATER Notices remain in place.

Acheron: CONSERVE WATER and BOIL WATER Notices remain in place. Alternative water supply is available, from a water tanker located at the Windwhistle Garage.

For those on BOIL WATER notices, more information is available from the Ministry of Health: https://www.health.govt.nz/your-health/healthy-living/emergency-management/protecting-your-health-emergency/floods-and-health

Schools - water supply

Schools in areas affected by water notices will have access to safe drinking water. Selwyn Civil Defence is liaising with the Ministry of Education regarding water safety. Schools will be provided with bottled water.