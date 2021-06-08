Major transnational organised crime operation

|
[ login or create an account ]
New Zealand Police National Organised Crime Group Director Detective Superintendent Greg Williams will be available to speak to media regarding New Zealand’s involvement in a large-scale transnational operation targeting organised crime groups.
The briefing will begin at 11:00am on Tuesday 8 June at the Auckland Central Police Station, 13-15 College Hill, Auckland.
Media are asked to RSVP attendees to media@police.govt.nz and to arrive ahead of time to set up.
Following the stand-up there will be a short question and answer opportunity for media on New Zealand’s involvement in the operation.
All articles and comments on Voxy.co.nz have been submitted by our community of users. Please notify us if you believe an item on this site breaches our community guidelines.
Voxy: Your Voice