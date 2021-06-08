Major transnational organised crime operation

Tuesday, 8 June, 2021 - 07:05

New Zealand Police National Organised Crime Group Director Detective Superintendent Greg Williams will be available to speak to media regarding New Zealand’s involvement in a large-scale transnational operation targeting organised crime groups.

The briefing will begin at 11:00am on Tuesday 8 June at the Auckland Central Police Station, 13-15 College Hill, Auckland.

Media are asked to RSVP attendees to media@police.govt.nz and to arrive ahead of time to set up.

Following the stand-up there will be a short question and answer opportunity for media on New Zealand’s involvement in the operation.