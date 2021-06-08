Council and Kokiri marae team up to deliver social services in Naenae town centre

Tuesday, 8 June, 2021 - 09:48

A partnership between Hutt City Council and KÅkiri Marae will see essential community services delivered to the Naenae community from a new base in the town centre.

KÅkiri Marae provides social services with a holistic approach encompassing education, health initiatives, cultural values, and aspirations. From June, KÅkiri Marae will operate from a Naenae base, adjoined to a new council-run pop-up community space in the middle of Hillary Court.

Mayor Campbell Barry says he’s thrilled that the Naenae Community will have direct access to Kokiri’s services, and that their presence will add social value to the town centre.

"We know that KÅkiri are well placed to deliver whÄnau ora services to people in our city, and as a Council, it’s our job to support them to do that," says Campbell Barry.

"We know from our engagement with the community that care and compassion are part of Naenae’s identity. KÅkiri being in the heart of Naenae will improve people’s access to the services they need, and ultimately make the community feel stronger and safer."

"This partnership builds on our commitment to strengthening the relationship with the Naenae community alongside the rebuild of Naenae Pool and revitalising the town centre."

Teresa Olsen from KÅkiri Marae says "Naenae has a culture of its own and we at KÅkiri Marae are excited by the opportunity to work together with the community and respond to their needs".

KÅkiri Marae currently has contracts to deliver the following services:

Health

-Takiri Mai te Ata Regional Stop Smoking Programme

-Kaumatua/Pakeke Services

-Car Seat Rent to Own Scheme

-Outreach Diabetes Service

-Outreach Immunisation Service

-Sexual and Reproductive Health Services

-WhÄnau Ora Hapu Mama Stop Smoking Service

-Rangatahi TÅ« Rangatira National Programme

WhÄnau Ora Well-being Service

-Health Promotion/Health Education Services

-Cervical Screening

-Nursing Services

WhÄnau Ora Services

-Caregiving for Tamariki (Providing aroha and manaakitanga to a child or young person)

-Kati te Tukino (Supporting Violence Free WhÄnau)

-Tama Tu Tama Ora (Supporting MÄori tane to manage their anger)

-Te Ao Marama (Supporting MÄori wahine to manage their anger)

-Social Workers

-Tihei Rangatahi/after school programmes/radio station/music recording studio

-Matua Rautia - Caregiver Support Programme