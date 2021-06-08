Five young chefs compete for title in Wellington this Saturday

Tuesday, 8 June, 2021 - 12:53

Five of Wellington’s best young chefs will compete this weekend for the title of Jeune Chef de Rôtisseurs, and the chance to take part in an international young chefs’ competition.

The five young chefs are from Bellamy’s by Logan Brown, Hippopotamus, Artisan at Bolton Hotel, the Wellington Club and Wharekauhau Country Estate.

The competition is being held in association with the Cordon Bleu Cookery School at their premises at 52 Cuba Street, Wellington this Saturday 12 June starting at from 8am with the prize giving at 3.30pm.

The competition is an annual event organised by the Chaîne des Rôtisseurs, a world-wide organisation which promotes the culinary arts and which has been active in New Zealand since 1989.

The chefs have four hours to prepare and serve three courses of four portions from a box of ingredients revealed to them only at the start of the day.

The first course is to be served at the 3.5 hour mark and the next course is to be served 15 minutes later and the third 15 minutes after that.

Competitors are judged on the quality, presentation and taste of the dishes. Points are deducted for courses being delivered late.

The event ends with a prize giving function including judges’ comments at 3.30pm.