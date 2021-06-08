Parihaka Papakāinga hosts Māori New Year celebrations

Tuesday, 8 June, 2021 - 13:07

The Parihaka Puanga Kai Rau Festival has become an important event on the Taranaki Māori calendar bringing people together to celebrate the Māori New Year.

Every year the papakāinga opens its doors to welcome visitors from far and wide to taste, feel, experience and breath in the pulse of Puanga (the star Rigel) as it rises on the eastern horizon, just above the mountain. While other iwi tend to celebrate Matariki (the Pleiades), Taranaki tribes have always seen Puanga as the star to mark the new year.

"We do things differently in Parihaka: we clear the past, we acknowledge the present, we plant the seeds of the New Year and celebrate Puanga with games, waiata, stories and working collectively in the garden" says Parihaka Puanga Kai Rau Festival committee member Maata Wharehoka.

"We celebrate Puanga through a spiritual lens, where we connect our wairua, our tinana, our ngākau, our mamae to Papatūānuku under the korowai of Mounga Taranaki, within the embrace of Parihaka Papakāinga, a thriving community in coastal Taranaki, home of Te Whiti and Tohu."

The one-day festival is held on Saturday, 12th June 2021, and starts at 6am when the star Puanga will rise above the mountain. All activities are held in and around the community garden. There are activities for the tamariki, a working bee in the garden harvesting the last of the kūmara and planting the winter cover crop as well as a wānanga and concert around the fire.

"And last but not least - this is a free festival for the whole whānau. We are a Para Kore Zero Waste event and alcohol-free. Nau mai haere mai!" concludes Maata Wharehoka.