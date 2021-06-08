Lower rates increases following consultation - Invercargill City Council

Tuesday, 8 June, 2021 - 17:14

Lower rates increases have been agreed by the Invercargill City Council (ICC) thanks to feedback from the public.

The Invercargill City Council has listened to the public and will change its approach to rating, delivering the programme of renewal at a lower level of rates increase than originally anticipated.

The programme of renewal was outlined in the Long-term Plan consultation document - Our Roadmap to Renewal.

ICC consulted on the Long-term Plan between 30 March and 3 May 2021, with 560 individuals and organisations taking the opportunity to have their say and present their submissions.

Hearings were held over two days in May. After taking into account the feedback received, Council completed its financial planning and rate increases will be set at a lower level than originally consulted on.

The increase for 2021 -22 will remain at 5% the following two years remain at 4%, from then on there will be lower increases of 3.5% -3.75%.

After listening to the views of the public the Council finalised its approach to delivering strategic community projects including Urban Play, Southland Museum and safety of the Rugby Park building.

ICC Strategy and Policy Manager Rhiannon Suter said the engagement process went well.

"Council was pleased to receive a high level of engagement and as a result was able to refine its final decisions for the Long-term Plan," She said.

Councillor Rebecca Amundsen said Councillors were pleased to hear from a wide variety of people within the community.

"We are excited about our programme of renewal for Invercargill," Ms Amundsen said.

The updated Roadmap to Renewal will be available in the Long-term Plan following its approval on 30 June 2021.