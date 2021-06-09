Nominations for Turangi-Tongariro Community Board by-election open tomorrow

Wednesday, 9 June, 2021 - 12:47

Taupō District Council is holding a by-election to fill a vacancy on the Turangi-Tongariro Community Board, following the resignation of Ian Ashmore.

The vacant position covers the Turangi Town subdivision.

General Manager Corporate Andrew Peckham said council is required to hold a by-election, as the community board vacancy has occurred more than 12 months out from the next election in October 2022.

"We encourage anyone who has an interest in representing their community to put their hand up for the position," he said.

Nominations open tomorrow, Thursday 10 June and will close 12 noon on Thursday 8 July. Voting will then open on Thursday 12 August, closing 12 noon Friday 3 September, with results expected to be available later that day.

Turangi-Tongariro Community Board Chair Clint Green also thanked Mr Ashmore for his time on the board.

"Ian has been a valued member of the board and has been a champion for the community. We wish him well in his personal and professional endeavours," he said.

Further information on the by-election and nomination process will be available at taupo.govt.nz/elections.