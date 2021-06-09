He kahui kuaka ki te rangi, he kaupapa waka ki te moana

Wednesday, 9 June, 2021 - 12:52

E pÄnuitia ana i konei te whakatuwheratanga o te rauna haumitanga o Te Pae Motuhake o Te Tai Tokerau mÅ te tau 2021-2022. Ko tÄtahi o ngÄ kawenga Ä-ture a Te MÄtÄwai ko te tÄpae kaupapa, hÅtaka anÅ e whai ana ki te whakatinana i te Rautaki Maihi MÄori kia Å«kaipÅ anÅ te reo MÄori.

Kua tuwhera te rauna, Ä, ka kati Ä te 11:59 i te pÅ o te RÄhina te 2 o HereturikÅkÄ 2021.

Kua whakatauhia ngÄ mÄtua putanga o Te TauÄkÄ« WhÄinga a Te MÄtÄwai, arÄ, ko te whakapakari i te hauora o te whÄnua; ko te whakawhiti kÅrero Ä-reanga nei; te whakawhÄnui i ngÄ wÄ, ngÄ wÄhi, me ngÄ hapori e noho ana ko te reo MÄori te reo matua; ko te reo o te hau takiwÄ; ko te tuakiri. Ko te mea nui mÅ te rauna i tÄnei tau, me whai te tono i ngÄ matua putanga e rima a Te MÄtÄwai.

He maha ngÄ putanga kei te mahere haumi i whakatakotohia e Te Pae Motuhake o Te Tai Tokerau hei tautoko, hei whakatipu i te reo o te rohe.

E mea ana a Te Waihoroi Shortland, mema o Te Tai Tokerau i Te Poari o Te MÄtÄwai, "WhÄia ana mÄtou kia kaha ake te whakarite mahere Ä-reo marae, Ä-reo whÄnau, hui taumata reo. I te mutunga iho, ka whakatinanahia ngÄ mahere reo kia tau ai tÅ mÄtou waka reo MÄori ki uta."

TÄnÄ toro mai ki te pae tukutuku a Te MÄtÄwai ki te rÄhita - kÄtahi ka whakaoti mai i te tono Ä-ipurangi hei tuku, hei whakawhÄnui; kia whiwhi rÄnei ngÄ wawata whakarauora i te reo MÄori.

Te MÄtÄwai in partnership with Te Pae Motuhake o Te Tai Tokerau wishes to advise the opening of the Te Tai Tokerau 2021-2022 Investment Round. One of the statutory functions of Te MÄtÄwai is to deliver initiatives and programmes that contribute to the implementation of the Maihi MÄori Strategy so that the MÄori Language is restored as a nurturing first language.

The investment round is now open, and it will close at 11:59pm on Monday the 2nd of August 2021.

The Statement of Intent for Te MÄtÄwai 2021-2024 has just been refreshed, and so for this year’s Investment Round, Te MÄtÄwai would like all applications to align with our five strategic outcomes which focus on whÄnau wellbeing, intergenerational transmission, immersion domains, reo movements, and national identity.

The Te Tai Tokerau Investment plan developed by the Pae Motuhake has several outcomes to support and grow the MÄori language in the region.

Te Waihoroi Shortland, Te MÄtÄwai board member for Te Tai Tokerau says, "We want to increase the implementation of language strategies at marae, amongst whÄnau, and encourage more language summits. At the end of the day, we want to embody these strategies so that our language aspirations are fulfilled."

Please visit Te MÄtÄwai Investments at www.tematawai.maori.nz/step-1 to register, and

https://www.tematawai.maori.nz/home-english#Investment to complete an online application to deliver, receive or expand upon MÄori language revitalisation aspirations.