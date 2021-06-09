He kahui kuaka ki te rangi, he kaupapa waka ki te moana

|
[ login or create an account ]
E pÄnuitia ana i konei te whakatuwheratanga o te rauna haumitanga o Te Pae Motuhake o Te Tai Tokerau mÅ te tau 2021-2022. Ko tÄtahi o ngÄ kawenga Ä-ture a Te MÄtÄwai ko te tÄpae kaupapa, hÅtaka anÅ e whai ana ki te whakatinana i te Rautaki Maihi MÄori kia Å«kaipÅ anÅ te reo MÄori.
Kua tuwhera te rauna, Ä, ka kati Ä te 11:59 i te pÅ o te RÄhina te 2 o HereturikÅkÄ 2021.
Kua whakatauhia ngÄ mÄtua putanga o Te TauÄkÄ« WhÄinga a Te MÄtÄwai, arÄ, ko te whakapakari i te hauora o te whÄnua; ko te whakawhiti kÅrero Ä-reanga nei; te whakawhÄnui i ngÄ wÄ, ngÄ wÄhi, me ngÄ hapori e noho ana ko te reo MÄori te reo matua; ko te reo o te hau takiwÄ; ko te tuakiri. Ko te mea nui mÅ te rauna i tÄnei tau, me whai te tono i ngÄ matua putanga e rima a Te MÄtÄwai.
He maha ngÄ putanga kei te mahere haumi i whakatakotohia e Te Pae Motuhake o Te Tai Tokerau hei tautoko, hei whakatipu i te reo o te rohe.
E mea ana a Te Waihoroi Shortland, mema o Te Tai Tokerau i Te Poari o Te MÄtÄwai, "WhÄia ana mÄtou kia kaha ake te whakarite mahere Ä-reo marae, Ä-reo whÄnau, hui taumata reo. I te mutunga iho, ka whakatinanahia ngÄ mahere reo kia tau ai tÅ mÄtou waka reo MÄori ki uta."
TÄnÄ toro mai ki te pae tukutuku a Te MÄtÄwai ki te rÄhita - kÄtahi ka whakaoti mai i te tono Ä-ipurangi hei tuku, hei whakawhÄnui; kia whiwhi rÄnei ngÄ wawata whakarauora i te reo MÄori.
Te MÄtÄwai in partnership with Te Pae Motuhake o Te Tai Tokerau wishes to advise the opening of the Te Tai Tokerau 2021-2022 Investment Round. One of the statutory functions of Te MÄtÄwai is to deliver initiatives and programmes that contribute to the implementation of the Maihi MÄori Strategy so that the MÄori Language is restored as a nurturing first language.
The investment round is now open, and it will close at 11:59pm on Monday the 2nd of August 2021.
The Statement of Intent for Te MÄtÄwai 2021-2024 has just been refreshed, and so for this year’s Investment Round, Te MÄtÄwai would like all applications to align with our five strategic outcomes which focus on whÄnau wellbeing, intergenerational transmission, immersion domains, reo movements, and national identity.
The Te Tai Tokerau Investment plan developed by the Pae Motuhake has several outcomes to support and grow the MÄori language in the region.
Te Waihoroi Shortland, Te MÄtÄwai board member for Te Tai Tokerau says, "We want to increase the implementation of language strategies at marae, amongst whÄnau, and encourage more language summits. At the end of the day, we want to embody these strategies so that our language aspirations are fulfilled."
Please visit Te MÄtÄwai Investments at www.tematawai.maori.nz/step-1 to register, and
https://www.tematawai.maori.nz/home-english#Investment to complete an online application to deliver, receive or expand upon MÄori language revitalisation aspirations.
All articles and comments on Voxy.co.nz have been submitted by our community of users. Please notify us if you believe an item on this site breaches our community guidelines.
Voxy: Your Voice