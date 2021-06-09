3D printed gun 'reveals new era' in homemade firearms

Wednesday, 9 June, 2021 - 14:01

The recovery of a 3D printed semi-automatic firearm from a Head Hunters gang pad shows criminals do not care for firearm laws and they are becoming more sophisticated, says COLFO.

COLFO Chair Michael Dowling says:

"We are sure all law-abiding firearm owners are applauding Police for the recent successful arrests of organised crime members through local and international operations."

"The recovery of an illegal 3D printed gun reveals that criminal enterprises have been upskilling in manufacture of illegal firearms," Dowling says.

Dowling says the 3D gun underlines three problems with the Government’s ideas about illegal firearms:

Banning firearms doesn’t stop them being accessed and used by criminals

Firearm registers will only hold the details of compliant firearms owners, at great cost for little or no public benefit

If it is easier to make firearms than steal from licenced firearm owners, further restrictions on licensed holders will have no effect on criminal use.

"If criminals are printing illegal semi-automatic firearms, a firearms register will not help public safety. Gang members will not comply, and their 3D printed firearms will exist entirely outside the police database.

"The government’s focus has been - and continues to be - on the wrong people," Dowling says.