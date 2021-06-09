Residents urged to have their say as local by-election deadline approaches - QLDC

Wednesday, 9 June, 2021 - 17:43

With the Queenstown Lakes District Council (QLDC) by-election deadline fast approaching, now is your last chance to have a say on who fills the vacant Queenstown-Wakatipu ward Council seat.

Voters have until 12.00pm on Friday to choose between candidates Esther Whitehead and Phil Wilson. Emily Rutherford is technically still a candidate, but sought to withdraw her nomination and has publicly stated her intention not to campaign.

QLDC Electoral Officer Jane Robertson said that although there was no longer time to post votes in, voting papers could still be dropped off at QLDC’s Gorge Road office.

"Even though the deadline is only a few days away there’s still time to vote on who you want to see representing the Queenstown-Wakatipu ward," Ms Robertson said.

"There’s no time left to post votes in, so the best option is to visit our Queenstown office. You can either drop your voting papers into our ballot box, or do a special vote if you haven’t received your papers.

"We want to hear from you!"