Powerball and Strike roll over

Wednesday, 9 June, 2021 - 21:49

Powerball and Strike have both rolled over tonight, meaning there is a combined prize pool of $6.4 million up for grabs on Saturday.

Powerball was not struck this evening and has rolled over to Saturday night, where the jackpot will be $5 million. Lotto First Division will be $1 million on Saturday.

Strike Four has also rolled over tonight and will be $400,000 on Saturday night.

The heart-warming new Kiwi film, Poppy, is in cinemas now - and it was 100% funded by Lotto NZ players through the NZ Film Commission’s 125 Fund. Poppy tells the story of a young woman with Down syndrome who refuses to be defined by her disability as she takes control of her own future. Read more on MyLotto: https://mylotto.co.nz/community-winners/kiwis-helping-kiwis-poppy

Each year 100% of Lotto NZ’s profits support thousands of great causes - like the NZ Film Commission. So, every time you play a Lotto NZ game, you’re a Kiwi helping empower women in film.

New Zealand is currently at Alert Level 1. Lotto NZ counters across the country are open and will continue to follow the Government’s health and safety guidelines.