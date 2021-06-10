Growing the Duke's legacy

Thursday, 10 June, 2021 - 07:00

Thursday 10 June would have been The Duke of Edinburgh’s 100th birthday. Prince Philip was a champion of the infinite potential of young people and a pioneer in non-formal education and learning. As we mark his 100th year, The Duke of Edinburgh’s Hillary Award (The Award) in Aotearoa is determined to ensure that The Duke’s vision will continue and grow for many years to come.

To commemorate this milestone and to recognise The Duke’s commitment and passion for the environment, The Award is partnering with Canterbury’s Te Tapuwae o Rakau Trust (The Tree Footprint Trust), Ngati Wheke, Rapaki and Christchurch Attractions/Christchurch Gondola to establish a growing legacy by planting a memorial grove of 100 native trees.

The grove represents the 100 years of The Duke of Edinburgh’s life, the native trees will be planted at a ceremony to be held later this year.

Source: The Royal Family Instagram https://www.instagram.com/p/CNnB6X9H2QC/

Just as the young people participating in The Award are a living legacy to The Duke of Edinburgh’s memory, the memorial grove at Christchurch Gondola Heathcote Valley site will be a nature-based memorial for him. This will be a place where Award participants can help with upkeep and care as part of their Voluntary Service.

The grove will be a part of Te Tapuwae o Rakau Trust’s initiative to carry out a planned cultural, ecological reforestation programme and reinstate the natural environment of the Port Hills, supporting the return of native birds, insects, and reptiles.

Phillip Duval, Chair of The Te Tapuwae o Rakau Trust, says they are honoured to be working with the local Ngai Tahu, Kati Mamoe, Waitaha, The Duke of Edinburgh’s Hillary Award and Christchurch Gondola on this exciting project. The planting of 100 native trees in September will represent a lasting, living mark of respect for Prince Philip’s life of service and an opportunity for the community to enjoy a small but significant stand of native trees for many years to come.

"The Christchurch Gondola is thrilled to be an integral part of this commemoration project" says Christchurch Attractions CEO, Sue Sullivan. "The planting of 100 native trees at the base of the Gondola will bring life to the site and further enhance our relationships with our community."

National Director of The Award, Karen Ross, says we are honoured to be part of this initiative and welcome a memorial that is steeped in our natural landscape.

"As well as the memorial to The Duke, this initiative more than ever reflects the attributes the Award equips rangatahi with, including engagement with our native landscape and in their communities and the service provided through the Award," ends Karen.