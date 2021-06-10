Consultation opens for 2021-31 draft long term plan - Waimate District Council

Thursday, 10 June, 2021 - 09:30

Consultation has now opened for the Waimate District Council’s Draft Long-term Plan for 2021-31, with the district’s Mayor strongly encouraging submissions in the coming weeks.

The Consultation Document, "What’s Our Future?", will soon arrive in mailboxes throughout the district, setting out a blueprint for the next decade - outlining major projects and planned expenditure in the near and distant future.

As per Council’s preferred option, the plan includes a proposed total rates increase of 9.9% for 2021/22, 7% for both 2022/23 and 2023/24, and an average of 2.5% for the remaining seven years of the LTP. Other options are also outlined, suggesting first year increases of 16.6% (Option 1), or 8.4% (Option 3) - with the latter requiring additional borrowings of $1.6 million and more than $200,000 of extra interest over the full ten year plan.

"Keeping rates manageable is always at the forefront of Council’s operations, however, increased levels of service, infrastructure renewals and contributing factors outside of our control all cost money, therefore we need residents to help us decide how we will best meet these commitments," Mayor Rowley said.

"It is critical that we continue sustainably growing our district, and we realise Council has a major role in ensuring the quality of life for all residents."

During the consultation period, the Mayor, Councillors and Council staff will be hosting Community Chat sessions throughout the district, providing ratepayers with a great opportunity to learn more about the LTP and ask any questions.

The plan details a significant focus on continued investment and maintenance of core infrastructure, and discusses major factors that will impact and influence Council services going forward. These factors include climate change, COVID-19, Three Waters Reform and the possible changes to the Resource Management Act.

"We encourage all ratepayers to read the consultation document, take a look at what we’re proposing and let us know their views through the submission process," Mayor Rowley said.

"If possible, get along to one of our community chats . . . this engagement opportunity is the ideal chance to help influence the direction and priorities that affect you the most."

The following Community Chat sessions will be held:

Glenavy Hall Monday 21 June (7pm to 8pm)

Waimate Event Centre Tuesday 22 June (5pm to 7pm) Wednesday 23 June (11am to 12pm)

St Andrews Hall Wednesday 23 June (7pm to 8pm)

Cattle Creek Hall Thursday 24 June (1pm to 2pm)

Maungati Hall Monday 28 June (7pm to 8pm)

A full copy of the Consultation Document and all supporting information can be found on Council’s website waimatedc.govt.nz. Submissions can be made online, or via the submission form within the document.

Submissions close at 4pm on Thursday 8 July 2021.