Auckland students challenged to make eco-friendly wearable art

Thursday, 10 June, 2021 - 11:30

The search is on for Auckland’s most promising, environmentally-conscious young artists and designers at the Eye on Nature Wearable Arts Fashion Show on Thursday 24 June.

The Beautification Trust hosts the annual competition for Auckland schools as part of its award-winning children's environmental education programme, Eye on Nature. This year, the competition has 87 entries from primary and secondary schools, with $3,500 in cash prizes up for grabs. Students have been challenged to create wearable art around the Eye on Nature 2021 theme; ‘Mai nga maunga ki te moana, ko te wai te oranga. From the mountains to the sea, water is life.’ As well as originality and effort, the creations are judged on the materials used and the impact they have on the environment. "The end goal isn’t just creating the garment," said Beautification Trust Community Manager Dawn Crispe. "The students also need to consider where the materials came from and what will happen to the garment afterwards. Can it be recycled? How will it break down? It’s all about encouraging tamariki and rangatahi to make sustainable choices in a fun and creative way."

The showcase at the Vodafone Events Centre will give students the chance to model their eco-friendly creations on a fashion runway in front of a live audience. The show will also feature live performances from Indonesian traditional dance group Aura Nustantra and hip hop and street dance collective Projekt Team.

"Being part of a large-scale, professional production is an exciting and often unique opportunity for many students," said Crispe.

The live fashion show will be particularly gratifying for youngsters after COVID-19 restrictions forced the annual event online last year. "Running the event during a pandemic presented challenges but also new learning opportunities," said Crispe. "The kids made videos displaying their creations, so not only did they have to be fashion designers but video producers as well."

This year the event is sponsored by Second Nature Charitable Trust, Auckland Council, and the six southern local boards. The Beautification Trust is welcoming the public to come and experience the amazing creativity of Auckland’s young people at the Eye on Nature Wearable Arts Fashion Show on Thursday 24 June. Tickets start from just $10 and can be purchased via Eventfinda: https://www.eventfinda.co.nz/2021/eye-on-nature-wearable-arts-fashion-show-2021/auckland/manukau-city