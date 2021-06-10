New committee chairs appointed - Hamilton City Council

Thursday, 10 June, 2021 - 11:41

Seasoned Hamilton City Councillor Martin Gallagher will replace the late Margaret Forsyth as chair of the Council’s Environment Committee.

The appointment follows the death of Councillor Forsyth last month.

Forsyth Chaired Council’s Environment Committee set up by Mayor Paula Southgate following her election in October 2019. Since then, the Committee has adopted a set of Environmental Principles to guide decision-making, adopted the Nature in the City Strategy and has overseen development of the city’s first ever Climate Action Plan.

"I know that Martin will carry on important work begun under Margaret’s watch. The momentum we have gained over the last 18 months in working to make Hamilton a greener city, that addresses environmental challenges, will not be lost," Southgate said.

Southgate has confirmed Councillor Ewan Wilson will replace Gallagher as chair of the Hearings and Engagement Committee, with Gallagher moving to deputy chair. First-term Councillor Sarah Thomson has been appointed as interim deputy chair of the Infrastructure Operations Committee, a role previously held by Gallagher.

Thomson retains her position as deputy chair of the Environment Committee.

"Sarah will do very well working alongside Chair Angela O’Leary on the Infrastructure Operations Committee. And Ewan will move easily into the role of Hearings and Engagement Chair so we are in good hands," Southgate said.

Southgate has also confirmed the appointment of Councillor Kesh Naidoo-Rauf to the Hamilton City Council- Waikato-Tainui Co-Governance Forum.

Forsyth’s death more than 12 months out from an election means the city must hold a by-election for her Hamilton East Ward seat. Nominations for the vacant seat opened on May 25 and will close on Tuesday 22 June. Postal voting will close at midday on Wednesday 18 August with a result expected that day.