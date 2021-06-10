Te ao Maori gardening book for communities launched ahead of Matariki

|
As part of community resilience building, Te Puni KÅkiri has supported the publication of a book for whÄnau MÄori about growing food by Dr Nick Roskruge.
Establishing MÄra Kai: A Resource Kit for the Establishment and Management of MÄra Kai Aligned to Marae and Communities, is the latest in a series of books published by Tahuri Whenua, the National MÄori Vegetable Growers Collective, about traditional and contemporary mÄra kai practices.
The book includes a MÄori calendar, which begins after the first new moon following the appearance of Matariki to guide the best times for planting and fishing.
Dr. Nick Roskruge (Te Atiawa, NgÄti Tama) grew up working in the spud paddocks, now he is teaching MÄori communities horticulture. The Massey University Professor and Chairman of Tahuri Whenua runs workshops, provides seeds and supports the growers. For a small outlay Nick says a mÄra kai can feed the whole whÄnau.
"MÄra kai has become more visible since COVID - people have turned back to homegrown. I want to help educate people to make the information available. There are no books out there like this that comes from a MÄori perspective."
His book provides a step-by-step guide for beginners and experienced gardeners to establish contemporary MÄra and offers information about the seasons in the Maramataka MÄori calendar.
"For me it’s about independence - so marae can be independent to supply their own hui and tangi and so whÄnau have the ability to contribute without incurring huge costs," Nick says.
Through the Tahuri Whenua Trust, Te Puni KÅkiri is supporting 20 mÄra kai initiatives from Taumarunui down to Levin and provided another 8 groups with seeds and technical expertise. Among the groups are kÅhanga reo, kura kaupapa, marae, schools, land trusts, and community groups.
Te Puni KÅkiri regional advisor Cedric Nepia, has had a long working relationship with Nick on the Tahuri Whenua project.
"Here in Whanganui, we have a marae that has transformed its neatly mowed lawns into mÄra kai. It’s got the whole community motivated. We also have a mÄra kai with our gang member whÄnau thanks to the expertise from Nick."
"We are really pleased with the mÄra kai project. Many whÄnau are no longer going to the super-markets, they are eating fresh and healthy kai. School lunch programmes are also benefitting from the kai grown in the gardens," Cedric says.
