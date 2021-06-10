Te ao Maori gardening book for communities launched ahead of Matariki

Thursday, 10 June, 2021 - 11:50

As part of community resilience building, Te Puni KÅkiri has supported the publication of a book for whÄnau MÄori about growing food by Dr Nick Roskruge.

Establishing MÄra Kai: A Resource Kit for the Establishment and Management of MÄra Kai Aligned to Marae and Communities, is the latest in a series of books published by Tahuri Whenua, the National MÄori Vegetable Growers Collective, about traditional and contemporary mÄra kai practices.

The book includes a MÄori calendar, which begins after the first new moon following the appearance of Matariki to guide the best times for planting and fishing.

Dr. Nick Roskruge (Te Atiawa, NgÄti Tama) grew up working in the spud paddocks, now he is teaching MÄori communities horticulture. The Massey University Professor and Chairman of Tahuri Whenua runs workshops, provides seeds and supports the growers. For a small outlay Nick says a mÄra kai can feed the whole whÄnau.

"MÄra kai has become more visible since COVID - people have turned back to homegrown. I want to help educate people to make the information available. There are no books out there like this that comes from a MÄori perspective."

His book provides a step-by-step guide for beginners and experienced gardeners to establish contemporary MÄra and offers information about the seasons in the Maramataka MÄori calendar.

"For me it’s about independence - so marae can be independent to supply their own hui and tangi and so whÄnau have the ability to contribute without incurring huge costs," Nick says.

Through the Tahuri Whenua Trust, Te Puni KÅkiri is supporting 20 mÄra kai initiatives from Taumarunui down to Levin and provided another 8 groups with seeds and technical expertise. Among the groups are kÅhanga reo, kura kaupapa, marae, schools, land trusts, and community groups.

Te Puni KÅkiri regional advisor Cedric Nepia, has had a long working relationship with Nick on the Tahuri Whenua project.

"Here in Whanganui, we have a marae that has transformed its neatly mowed lawns into mÄra kai. It’s got the whole community motivated. We also have a mÄra kai with our gang member whÄnau thanks to the expertise from Nick."

"We are really pleased with the mÄra kai project. Many whÄnau are no longer going to the super-markets, they are eating fresh and healthy kai. School lunch programmes are also benefitting from the kai grown in the gardens," Cedric says.