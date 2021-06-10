Thursday, 10 June, 2021 - 14:00

$10,000 raised for KÄpiti Youth Support by Tall Poppy Real Estate will help the in-demand youth health and social service support the thousands of young people who rely on them as they respond to the growing numbers seeking mental health help after the 2020 Lockdowns.

Tall Poppy Real Estate’s national HQ office, based in KÄpiti, organised a golf fundraising day in March, which saw more than 70 people play at Waikanae Golf course, raising $10,000 for KYS.

KYS has 5600 young people enrolled - 76% of the total youth population (aged 10 - 25 years) in KÄpiti. Raechel Osborne, KYS CEO, says the money raised will go towards its Youth Rep Programme, which trains young people from KÄpiti, Paraparaumu and Åtaki Colleges to work with peers in their schools and employs them to work 2 hours per week.

"Currently, this programme doesn’t receive any direct funding - and we rely on fundraising to train our youth reps. The money will help support this programme and ensure we continue to have relevant youth representation within KYS. We have had graduates from our programme return to work at KYS as social workers, youth workers and nurses - it has long-term benefits for our community.

"This year, we will mark 25 years of delivering health, social and support services to KÄpiti’s young people in November, but funding mental health and health continues to be a major issue, with no increase in our core health funding for 15 years," says Osborne.

KYS is part of a nationwide network of Youth One Stop Shops petitioning the Government for an immediate increase in funding. The group presented its petition asking for more funding to Parliament on 18 May 2021. Osborne says there’s increasing demand for health, mental health, and social support in KÄpiti, particularly after COVID-19.

"The housing situation has worsened for young people, with too many forced to live in unsafe circumstances. Disengagement from education, anxiety and highly complex issues such as exposure to drugs and alcohol, family breakdown, family violence, lack of cultural identity and poverty continue to be a real concern in the KÄpiti community."

Michael Seymour, Tall Poppy Director, says KYS plays a crucial but largely unrecognised role in the community and says this is the start of a long-term fundraising relationship between both organisations.

"We consider KYS to be our neighbours - they are around the corner from our office and were our first choice in deciding who to support. The professionalism, scale and quality of their services are unique, and despite all their efforts, there is still an unmet need in our community.

"Tall Poppy is proud to help Raechel and her team in their incredibly worthwhile work; many of our staff have children and understand the importance of having health services like this available for free," Seymour says.