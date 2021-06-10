Thursday, 10 June, 2021 - 15:53

AUT’s adoption of MÄori values as university values is damaging MÄori culture, language and people, a new paper says.

The three te reo MÄori wordsï¿½ï¿½"tika", "pono" and "aroha" were adopted about five years ago, and sit alongside English translations "integrity", "respect" and "compassion".

"AUT adopting these values could be seen as evidence of cultural competence and embrace of te reo and tikanga MÄori," says Associate Professor Georgina Stewart, co-author of the study.

"However, these are ancient indigenous ethical values, integral to MÄori culture. Some MÄori staff are uneasy at how these values are being treated."

The paper Ko te Tika, ko te Pono, ko te Aroha: Exploring MÄori values in the university, co-authored by Associate Professor Georgina Stewart, Senior Lecturer Valance Smith, Lecturer Piki Diamond, Senior Lecturer Nova Paul and Senior Lecturer Robert Hogg, lays out issues with AUT’s interpretation and understanding of the values.

To equate pono with respect, tika with integrity, and aroha with compassion falls far short of the full MÄori meanings, it says.

Pono is closest to truth. Tika is a central principle of ethical behaviour towards other people and the world. Aroha is a supreme power and the essence of humanity.

The paper says these values are not separate nor separable concepts, but are closely intertwined aspects of traditional MÄori understandings of the nature of reality, of the human, and of right action in the world, underpinned by other key MÄori concepts such as mana and tapu.

"These three concepts are ubiquitous and of high stature among MÄori society, past, present and future, so to adopt them as institutional values implies a profound commitment and entails a profound responsibility on the part of AUT," it says.

"They may be the ‘AUT Values’ but they are not and could never be ‘AUT’s values’: they are value concepts derived from, and belonging to, te ao MÄori me Åna tikanga (the MÄori world and its philosophies)."

The paper suggests that one way forward might be for an educational rÄhui to be placed on how people at AUT think about and use the words - to signal the learning that is needed.

"This research offers an internal critique of our employer university and is therefore an exercise in academic freedom and a form of activist research, as is consistent with the political nature of Kaupapa MÄori approaches," it says.

The paper says that adoption of MÄori values by AUT was in line with current trends, including the adoption of te reo MÄori names and greetings in media, government agencies, education, bilingual signage and email greetings.

"This is a discussion that is topical not just for AUT, but for all tertiary institutions, schools and beyond," Associate Professor Stewart says.