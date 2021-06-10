Find it, pay it and tell us what you think - Waitaki District Council

Thursday, 10 June, 2021 - 17:24

Technology moves pretty fast they say, and creating a new website has taken a dedicated team at Waitaki District Council four months. The council’s old website, circa 2016, was not quite as old as flip top phones but a clunky dinosaur nonetheless when it came to content management. Feedback from users told us it was often hard to find what they wanted amongst the plethora of information and text.

The Information Services team considered a range of companies and a provider was chosen that fit the criteria of stability and security. A local contractor was used to help with data migration.

Our team have focused on the customer - making information like meeting agendas and payment methods easier to find and interact with. The next phase of the project will be optimizing content and having more services available online.

Information Services Group Manager Bill Chou says, "There is a sizable gap between the seamless digital experience customers have come to expect and the experience traditionally provided by the public sector. The website project is part of a digital transformation we are embarking to bridge that gap, to use new ways to deliver Waitaki District Council services, better. The website will enable the multi-channel approach to customer engagement we are adopting to make Council services more available, more accessible and in some ways more transparent than ever. We are prepared to meet our community and customers where they want to be met. The project is also a demonstration that Council focuses increasingly on sustainability and takes action in a meaningful way to go paperless."

The new website will go live mid next week.