Selwyn moves from emergency to recovery

Thursday, 10 June, 2021 - 18:32

The local Civil Defence emergency in Selwyn has expired as the district moves from response to a recovery phase.

The Civil Defence emergency was put in place on 30 May and extended on 3 June, in response to the severe weather event affecting the district.

Selwyn Emergency Management is now moving to a recovery phase as it continues to respond to community needs.

Mayor Sam Broughton today (Thursday 10 June 2021) signed a notice of local transition period. This gives powers to the Civil Defence Recovery Manager to coordinate personnel and other resources as required.

The local transition period is expected to last 28 days but can be extended if required.

The Selwyn Emergency Operations Centre will close tomorrow (Friday 11 June 2021). Civil Defence will continue to work with Selwyn communities and other agencies to identify any damage or welfare needs and provide information on assistance and support services.

"We know many people are still suffering from the effects of this severe weather event," says Recovery Manager Al Lawn.

"Even though we’re moving away from a state of emergency, we know that people have been hit hard by flood damage and other disruption, in both urban and rural areas across Selwyn. We will continue to work to support those affected.

"I would urge anyone who needs support as a result of this event to contact us. Likewise, if people know of friends, family or neighbours who have been affected and need help - get in touch and we will do what we can to help."

Selwyn District Council’s Civil Defence team remains available 24/7 and can be contacted on 0800 SELWYN (735 996) or contactus@selwyn.govt.nz.