Contract secured, providing plastic-free period products for free in schools - Oi

Friday, 11 June, 2021 - 09:29

Organic Initiative certified organic, plastic-free and biodegradable period products will be available free of charge to students around NZ from this month.

New Zealand company secures contract to provide its plastic-free period products for free in schools and kura

Organic Initiative (Oi), a New Zealand company that makes environmentally friendly period products, has been awarded a contract to supply its products in schools as part of the Government’s Access to Period Products programme.

Oi is one of four companies chosen, and will provide a range of its plastic-free, certified organic period products that will be made available to students free of charge. Its products will be distributed with the other brands among primary, intermediate, secondary schools and kura throughout the country from this month.

Co-founder and CEO Helen Robinson says no-one should miss out on education just because they have their period.

"Period products are a necessity - just like toilet paper. They aren’t a luxury. Yet we know many students are missing out on education, sporting, or cultural activities because they can’t afford them, they’ve forgotten them or have run out," Robinson says. "This programme will remove those barriers for students so they can participate fully in school life."

Robinson says the inclusion of an environmentally friendly option supports the Government’s own climate change agenda and is a move that will be welcomed, and expected, by students.

"We know students care deeply about climate change, you only have to look at events like School Strike for Climate to see that," she says. "Yet most tampons and pads contain a lot of plastic and can take up to 500 years to break down. Oi products are certified organic, 100 percent plastic-free and fully biodegradable products - a healthier choice for menstruators and our planet."

While Oi is contracted to provide tampons and pads at this stage, Robinson says it is ready and willing to provide its zero-waste, reusable menstrual cups should the Government add those to the programme.

The announcement by Associate Education Minister Jan Tinetti follows a successful pilot programme Oi was part of with a group of Waikato schools including Fairfield College.

Fairfield College school nurse Shelley Bowe says students and whanau were grateful to have this accessible, no shame service at the school.

"This has helped to normalise periods by all sexes. The vending machine dispensing free period products provides a place students can go when they are caught short with quick easy access. It removes the stigma or embarrassment of having to see someone, giving the students control and independence.

"Student uptake has been great, and they have loved the Oi products as they are organic," says Shelley Bowe.

Oi’s Helen Robinson agrees the programme is a game-changer for improving period equity.

"We know uptake so far has exceeded expectations, and we really hope all schools will take up this opportunity to provide free period products to students."