Celebrating the revamped Karangahape Road - Auckland Transport

Friday, 11 June, 2021 - 11:40

Minister of Transport Michael Wood and Auckland Mayor Phil Goff joined mana whenua to celebrate the completion of the Karangahape Road Enhancements project this morning.

Drag artists, dress makers, barbers and shop owners joined a hikoi of more than 200 people led by mana whenua to walk the length of Karangahape Road.

WaitematÄ and Gulf Ward Councillor Pippa Coom is delighted to see this project finished for the community to enjoy.

"This project has created a stunning streetscape with new trees, art works and street furniture. It builds on Karangahape Road as a unique destination that supports the diverse local community and the many Aucklanders that visit.

"The expanded footpaths and separated cycleways have also future-proofed this iconic part of TÄmaki Makaurau, to ensure it is a well-connected and welcoming destination for the thousands of people who will be using Karangahape Station when it opens in 2024," says Councillor Coom.

Manager of the Karangahape Road Business Association, Michael Richardson, says the business community is excited about the impact that the completion of this work will have.

"We are highly-conscious of the impact that this work, the on-going City Rail Link (CRL) work, and the COVID-19 pandemic has had. It’s gratifying to see people return to the area and we hope they’ll come along on Saturday, 26 June to our community celebration to mark the end of this work. We also want to thank all the people who supported our businesses throughout the works."

Mary-Jane Daly, from the Auckland Transport Board of Directors, says Karangahape Road has always been one of the best-connected areas in Auckland.

"By 2024, with the expected completion of the CRL, it will be even easier to get here. The recently completed work looks towards that future by providing wider footpaths for the additional people expected to come to the area and makes it safer for those who want to come here by bike."

Another highlight of the Karangahape Road Enhancements project is an increase in the number of art works, particularly around the overbridge.

Artist Tessa Harris ( NgÄi Tai Ki TÄmaki ) worked with Auckland Girls’ Grammar School’s Kahurangi MÄori students to deliver contemporary tukutuku panels - telling the story of Te Ara o Karangahape, the path of Karangahape.

The Karangahape Road Enhancements project was a joint project between Auckland Council, with funding from the City Centre Targeted Rate and Auckland Transport - with some funding from Waka Kotahi (NZTA).

It aimed to preserve the road's unique character, while creating a street environment that supports the local community and meets the needs of a growing population.

Aucklanders are encouraged to visit Karangahape Road on Saturday, 26 June - to celebrate the completion of the work with the Karangahape Road business and residential communities.

To find out more visit Our Auckland. https://urldefense.com/v3/__https:/ourauckland.aucklandcouncil.govt.nz/articles/news/2021/05/11-june-make-a-date-with-karangahape-road-and-let-the-story-unfold/__;!!Hs6A79YYbFfQ525liA!ewZKxthV05gaCQ_vCf1KnvuQd6WcwUooxKI-yknOroC_Ef7Uao4P6YAUKQ87GAa2DAQZ8iY$