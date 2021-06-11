Preliminary results announced in QLDC by-election - Queenstown Lakes District Council

|
Preliminary results announced in QLDC by-election
Based on an initial preliminary result, Esther Whitehead has been elected to the Queenstown Lakes District Council in the Queenstown-Wakatipu Ward by-election.
Ms Whitehead received 1,849 votes, ahead of challengers Phil Wilson (1,590 votes) and Emily Rutherford (408 votes).
The voter return was 26.49%, being 3,843 votes. There are four special votes still to count.
