Social and public policy expert 'leads University's Queen's Birthday Honours'

Friday, 11 June, 2021 - 16:31

Dr Michael Fletcher, a senior research fellow in the Wellington School of Business and Government’s Institute for Governance and Policy Studies (IGPS), is among nine members of the Te Herenga Waka-Victoria University of Wellington community to receive 2021 Queen's Birthday Honours.

Dr Fletcher has been named a Member of the New Zealand Order of Merit for his services to social and public policy. Dr Fletcher has extensive experience as an economic and social policy advisor, researcher, and manager, and has held a number of senior roles in Aotearoa New Zealand government agencies.

"I have always seen public policy advice and research as a key input into democracy," says Dr Fletcher. "It’s about providing the best possible information and analysis, and it is then for policy-makers and society as a whole to make the decisions. In my area of social policy and employment issues, that is especially true because so often it is the people with the fewest resources and least voice who are most affected.

"Public policy research is always a collective activity and I am pleased to see it recognised in this way."

Dr Fletcher is the New Zealand correspondent for the Max Planck Institute for Social Law and Social Policy in Munich. He was the independent special advisor to the Welfare Expert Advisory Group from 2018 to 2019, during which time he contributed to the development of the Whakamana TÄngata report on the future of New Zealand’s welfare system.

"We are delighted that Dr Fletcher has received this well-deserved honour," says Professor Jane Bryson, Acting Pro-Vice-Chancellor and Dean of the Wellington School of Business and Government. "Dr Fletcher has contributed extensively to social and public policy in New Zealand, and is a widely respected researcher and greatly valued colleague."

Dr Fletcher joins an array of alumni recognised for their leadership across the fields of education, conservation, sports governance, and more.

The New Zealand Order of Merit

Officer of the New Zealand Order of Merit

Dr Linda Janet Robertson for services to Occupational Therapy and seniors.

Member of the New Zealand Order of Merit

Sergeant Gurpreet Singh Arora for services to the New Zealand Police and ethnic communities.

Mrs Margaret Ann Dodds for services to special education.

Dr Michael John Fletcher for services to social and public policy.

Mr Bruce Henry Hart for services to education.

Mrs Sally Anne Jackson, JP, for services to special education.

Mr Hoani Sydney Langsbury for services to conservation.

The Queen’s Service Order (QSO)

Mr Peter Anthony Miskimmin for services to sports governance and public service.

The Queen’s Service Medal (QSM)

Mrs Heather Dorothy Lear for services to inclusive education.