Fieldays app makes it easier to navigate over 1,000 exhibitors on site

Friday, 11 June, 2021 - 19:12

With over 1,000 exhibitors to re-connect with at what is set to be the biggest Fieldays event to date, the official 2021 Fieldays app will make it easier for visitors to make the most of their experience. Updated with the 2021 information, the Fieldays app is now available to download for free in Apple’s App Store (compatible with iOS 13 and above) and the Google Play Store.

Before stepping through the gate, visitors can plan ahead on the app and create their own schedule of the exhibitors, food vendors, and competitions they want to visit at Fieldays 2021. Once they arrive, visitors can pin their car once they’ve parked, to save hunting for it at the end of a long day exploring the latest products and services in agriculture.

Time spent queuing will be cut short, as visitors who purchase their tickets online can log in, purchase, and save their tickets in the app, ready to scan at the gate. This means more time can be spent re-connecting with exhibitors, or family and friends they are catching up with at Fieldays.

The routing feature will assist Fieldays visitors in finding the best way to get from A to B, just like they would in Google Maps. The app can locate exhibitors of interest, things to do, and essential services on the map and show the best route to their destination, with distance between location points and walking time duration built in.

Head of Customer and Strategic Engagement at the New Zealand National Fieldays Society, Taryn Storey, says that the Fieldays site will look a bit different to what people are used to, so the app will be a good way finder.

"We’ve redesigned the site and done a few things differently to enhance the visitor experience, so the app will make it much more convenient for visitors to get around and make the most of their visit." Also, if visitors activate their Fieldays Explorer Band with their details on the app, they are in the draw to win a brand-new Isuzu D-Max LS Double Cab, thanks to Isuzu Utes New Zealand.

General Manager at Isuzu Utes New Zealand, Sam Waller, says the new Isuzu D-Max is top of the line in terms of safety, convenience, and capability.

"The all-new D-Max has a lot to offer, whether you run a farm or have a family. It’s tougher than ever, with improvements across the range in comparison to the previous model. It’s got more off-road ability to help you get through muddy terrain during the winter months, better power and torque, and improved driver comfort. "It also has extensive safety features and holds the maximum 5-star ANCAP rating, making it the safest ute on the market. We’re excited to see who the lucky winner is this Fieldays."

What’s more, when visitors log in with their details on the Fieldays app, they also go in the draw to win a kids Suzuki Quadsport LT-Z90. Complete with features such as electric start, a throttle limiter to set the power level, and automatic transmission, this youth-sized quad bike is ideal for any young rider looking to develop their skills.

The 2019 version of the Fieldays app was downloaded 42,394 times and made it to #1 in both Apple’s App Store and the Google Play Store in New Zealand. It also saw over 1.3 million app interactions, and an even bigger uptake for the updated app is expected this year.

Fieldays is on 16 - 19 June 2021 at Mystery Creek. Tickets are on sale now at fieldays.co.nz or through the Fieldays app which is available to download for free from Apple’s App Store (compatible with iOS 13 and above) and the Google Play Store.