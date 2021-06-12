Trade Aid and World Vision call on kiwis to help end child labour

Saturday, 12 June, 2021 - 07:00

Trade Aid and World Vision are calling on New Zealanders to use the World Day Against Child Labour to sign a petition calling for a Modern Slavery Act.

The act would require New Zealand businesses to understand the modern slavery risks in their purchasing, report on those risks, and take action to address them. These changes will result in fewer people being forced to work, to produce the items we buy every day.

"40 million people are in modern slavery around the world right now," says CEO of World Vision Grant Bayldon. "That’s more people now than at any point in history - and 10 million of them are children. We also know that millions more children are at risk of being forced into work because of the economic impacts of COVID-19. That’s just not acceptable."

"We know modern slavery goes against kiwi values," says Trade Aid CEO Geoff White. "More than 32,000 people have already signed our petition calling for a Modern Slavery Act. But every signature counts, and everyone who cares about this issue should add their name."

Business is also on board. So far 109 New Zealand businesses have signed a joint letter calling on the New Zealand government to make moves towards enacting the legislation.

Not having a Modern Slavery Act means New Zealand companies could unknowingly be importing products or services linked with slavery, and consumers could unknowingly be buying them.

12.30pm on 29 June 2021, Trade Aid and World Vision will head to Parliament to present the collective petition and business community Open Letter, both urge the government to take action against modern slavery. They welcome you and your community to join them.

We ask Aotearoa to take action for the rights of the most vulnerable in our global community, especially children, and sign the petition to urge our government to pass a Modern Slavery Act.

Use the power of the pen and sign the petition at Signforfreedom.nz