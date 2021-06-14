Ban Live Exports International Awareness Day 'marred' - SAFE

Monday, 14 June, 2021 - 07:04

Today for Ban Live Exports International Awareness Day, people around the world are pressuring their governments to end the live export trade.

While the export of livestock by sea is ending in Aotearoa, the Government has yet to announce the date by which the trade will be phased out. In April, Agriculture Minister Damien O’Connor said the trade will cease following a transition period of up to two years.

SAFE Campaigns Manager Bianka Atlas said thousands of animals will suffer while live export continues.

"Two years is too long," said Atlas."If the Government is serious about animal welfare, they should move to protect the thousands of animals who will continue to suffer in live export by stopping this trade immediately."

The live export ship Maysora is expected to arrive at Ahuriri port next week. Yangtze Harmony is also expected to arrive in Ahuriri around 23 June.

In 2018, the Maysora was investigated by animal welfare inspectors while it was docked at Fremantle, Australia. The inspectors found that sheep couldn’t lie down without being trampled and could not access food and water. Cattle were trampled and unable to regain their footing because their "manure had turned into a slippery liquid slurry." All this before the ship had even left port.

"We are concerned that New Zealand animals will be facing similar issues on board this ship."

"In light of the fact that live exports always pose animal welfare challenges, the Government must announce an immediate ban."