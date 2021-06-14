Wintec invites learners to ride the Pasifika Pipeline

Monday, 14 June, 2021 - 10:03

The Wintec Pasifika Pipeline is back for 2021, inviting future Pasifika learners and their families to explore the learning journey at Wintec.

Wintec’s Pasifika Pipeline event this June welcomes future Pasifika learners to explore education and career options in a whÄnau-friendly environment.

Held on 17 June at The Atrium, Wintec City campus, the event is an opportunity for Pasifika learners in the Waikato to meet Pasifika staff and discover career and education options in an inclusive and inviting environment.

The Pasifika Pipeline is free to attend, and those who are interested are asked to register on the Wintec website. Visitors will have the opportunity to meet Pasifika staff, take a tour of the Wintec City campus, discuss study options, receive application guidance, learn about support services on offer, as well as participate in activities, games and eat kai together.

The kaupapa behind the event is to welcome potential Pasifika students into a community that acknowledges their individuality through the many different island nations in the Pacific, and to consider the idea of studying as a journey that benefits not only themselves, but their whole communities.

"The unique strengths of our islands are connected through our sea. Just like each wave that etches its journey in the sand, Wintec invite our future Pasifika learners to ride in the Pasifika Pipeline to engrave their new learning into their communities," says Rose Marsters, Pasifika Lead - Learner Success.

The idea of reciprocity, giving back, and being of service to the community, is the backbone of many Pacific cultures.

"Community is one of the most important aspects of Pasifika life. It’s not just the learner who is on their journey, but they’re bringing their communities with them - their children, whÄnau, church community.

"The Pipeline event embraces this, and we welcome people of all ages, stages in life, and encourage whÄnau and friends to come along and check out what we can offer our Pasifika learners," says Colin Tuaa, Pasifika Lead - Strategy and Engagement.

There are currently over 450 learners at Wintec who identify as Pasifika, and this number is expected to grow.

The Pasifika Pipeline is part of a wider strategic goal of growing Pasifika capability and improving education pathways for these Pasifika learners, through building and strengthening Wintec’s Pasifika community, inspiring learners through action in Pasifika communities and strengthening ties between Wintec and the many Pacific communities in the Waikato.