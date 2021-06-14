Solar powered smart bins compact rubbish in Tararua District

Monday, 14 June, 2021 - 12:38

Around the Tararua District, Council is going to use solar powered waste bins to compact rubbish and save money.

Four bins have been purchased so far with the intention to place them in relatively remote areas that have a steady stream of visitors where usage varies widely.

These state-of-the-art ‘BigBelly’ bins have a solar panel on top making them independent of the power grid. They can send real-time data to let council contractors know how full the bin is, and when they need emptying. Bin status can be checked online at any moment on a computer or phone.

"With these solar powered bins, rubbish collection can be planned and coordinated better. A contractor won’t need to go out and check if the bin needs emptying. And they’ll need to be emptied less frequently because the rubbish is compacted." says Economic Development Advisor of Tararua District Council, Angela Rule.

Trials in New Zealand and other countries have shown that the bins can hold up to 600 litres of waste, which is five to ten times more rubbish than a standard sized street rubbish bin. The bins are equipped with a solar powered compacter. A sensor inside activates the compacter when the rubbish gets up to a certain level, and then crushes it down. The bins are also capable of reducing litter by addressing the issue of overflowing rubbish bins.

The purchase of the four bins has been made possible by co-funding from central government’s Tourism Infrastructure Fund (TIF). The TIF supports tourism growth through investment in local infrastructure. It was set up to support communities facing pressure from tourism growth, with high visitor numbers.

Tararua District Mayor Tracey Collis is excited about the roll-out of the bins.

"These bins look better than conventional bins and include our new vibrant branding along with images special to the areas they are located in. They save on bin-emptying costs, reduce litter and are better for the environment. There is really no downside to them. We are grateful for the support from central government in managing our waste," she says.