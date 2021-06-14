Waitaki pushes pause on Significant Natural Area engagement

Monday, 14 June, 2021 - 13:47

Waitaki District Council, currently at the landowner engagement stage of a District Plan review, have decide to pause work around significant natural areas.

"As other councils have done with significant natural areas, we’re going to push pause," said Mayor Gary Kircher. "There is just too much uncertainty, as the Indigenous Biodiversity National Policy Statement is still being developed. We need to have more discussions with our community, talk to every single affected landowner and give them assurance that we’re taking their views on board.

"We will be working with Federated Farmers and other groups to set up a rural reference group to help with that engagement and provide a direct sounding board for the draft plan. We’re hoping it won’t delay the adoption of a draft District Plan for public consultation, but this could happen. At the end of the day, we’re focussed on creating a District Plan which protects our unique environment and reflects the aspirations of our community, not forgetting that we are a district whose income is largely agricultural-based."