Central Ward Lower Hutt Councillor resignation received - Hutt City Council

Monday, 14 June, 2021 - 14:44

Hutt City Council Chief Executive Jo Miller has today received a letter of resignation from Councillor David Bassett effective immediately. In accordance with the Local Government Act, resignation by a member takes effect on the day notice is given to the chief executive of the local authority.

Jo Miller noted the resignation of Councillor Basset would require a by-election to fill the vacancy.

The first step in the by-election is to call for nominations for the vacancy. Nominations will open on Thursday 17 June 2021 and close at 12 noon on Thursday 15 July 2021. Nominations for the position must be made on the official nomination paper which will be available on the Hutt City Council website on 17 June 2021. The nomination paper will also be available at the Hutt City Council Administration Building at 30 Laings Road Lower Hutt.

If there is more than one nomination for the vacancy, an election will be required. Voting will be by postal vote with voting papers delivered from 19 August 2021. Voting will close at 12 noon on 10 September 2021.

Candidates for the Central Ward vacancy may submit a candidate profile statement and recent photograph for sending out with voting documents to electors, if an election is required. The requirements for profile statements and photos are set out in the Candidate Information Booklet, which will be available on Thursday.

The by-election is expected to cost around $50k.