Ride Rostrevor: A fun day out for you and your bike - Hamilton City Council

Monday, 14 June, 2021 - 16:52

On the back of the successful annual Love Your Bike Day, Hamilton City Council is hosting a similar event called Ride Rostrevor.

Ride Rostrevor is a free family fun day out for you and your bike from 10am to 1pm on Sunday 20 June.

It will be held on Rostrevor Street between Tristram Street and the Norton Road roundabout.

This section of road has recently been temporarily closed to traffic as part of the Innovating Streets programme, to test the impact on the surrounding transport network.

A vibrant new mural was recently installed along Rostrevor Street to increase the attractiveness of this area of the central city alongside other trial changes make it safer for all.

"The event is suitable for all ages and riding abilities and there will be a range of fun activities to keep everyone entertained, such as cycling smoothie making, and our Kids on Bikes obstacle course," said Council’s Road Safety Co-ordinator Chris Power.

"We want to highlight how Council is working with the community to make Hamilton more accessible and safer for people on bikes to explore" says Power.

