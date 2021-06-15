Annual dog registrations now due - Council

Tuesday, 15 June, 2021 - 11:00

Between now and 2 August, Council is asking its 8,000 plus dog owners to register their dogs, switching out the blue tags to new red ones.

Registration packs for KÄpiti Coast dog owners will be posted and emailed over the next few days. People who are registering a dog or a puppy for the first time will need to register online, or in person for dogs aged over 3 months old.

Public Spaces and Animal Management Team Leader, Tim Sharpe says it’s important for owners to register their dogs each year.

"Not only is it a legal requirement, but the information gathered by Council goes into a national register which helps to locate and identify owners in the case of wandering, lost or stolen dogs. Our priority is community safety, so being able to identify dogs through their council tag is a big help to the team," says Mr Sharpe.

If a dog tag is lost during the year, dog owners can contact council on 0800 486 486 to get a replacement issued.

"The registration fees are critical too; they help us to ensure local dogs are cared for properly by their owners and help keep our communities safe."

Dog registration fees go towards a number of Council services including a seven-day Animal Management service and a 24-hour emergency response service for urgent dog control complaints.

"While most dog owners love their dogs dearly, they’re not always aware of their responsibilities or the level of care required to properly look after a dog. It’s our job to investigate complaints and continually promote the welfare, care and control of dogs in our communities.

"Registration fees help us to ensure dog owners are following the rules contained in the 2019 Dog Control Bylaw, 2019 Dog Control Policy and the Dog Control Act 1996 as well," says Mr Sharpe.

Dog owners renewing registration will notice one change this year, with Council moving away from issuing a packet of plastic dog poo bags with the tag.

"We have stopped providing dog poo bags when you register for environmental reasons. Instead, we are encouraging dog owners to use environmentally friendly alternatives like biodegradable bags, and to re-use soft plastic bags, like fruit and bread bags.

"We’re trialing biodegradable dog poo bags near the bins in the dog parks as part of our commitment to reducing waste and protecting our natural environment. We understand this is a shift so we have provided dog owners some ideas and alternatives on our website: www.kapiticoast.govt.nz/composting-dog-poo

"We encourage people to visit our website for more information and to call us if you have yet to receive your renewal information in the mail."

Dog owners are required by law to register any dog, over three months of age, by 5pm 2 August 2021. For more information, visit www.kapiticoast.govt.nz/dogs