Exhibition celebrates new beginnings with te whare pora (the art of weaving)

Tuesday, 15 June, 2021 - 11:30

A new exhibition showcasing te whare pora (the art of weaving) will launch at the TaupÅ Museum this Saturday.

The exhibition, Poipoia, NgÄ Pia o Te Whare Pora, will include a range of works created by students from Te Wananga o Aotearoa, alongside the Museum’s own collection. Visitors can expect to see kono (baskets), kete (kit) and kakahu (cloaks).

TaupÅ Museum curator Piata Winitana-Murray said the exhibition also celebrates Matariki (MÄori New Year), the star constellation that signals the new year in MÄori traditions.

"We’re very proud to exhibit works from both past and present raranga students from Te Wananga o Aotearoa in Turangi, alongside woven pieces from the Museum’s collection.

"These works celebrate the journey of weaving from pia (trainee) to tohunga (expert), exchanging, conversing, as learner and teacher, while under the guiding constellation of Matariki."

Notable pieces on display include a large, collective piece titled ‘Puawaitanga’ which was created by Te Wananga o Aotearoa students in 2014. As well as a kahu puakarimu (rain cape), a replica of a rare kakahu housed at Te Papa which uses dyed red and black club moss, which was woven by former kaiako (tutor) Margaret Belshaw.

The exhibition is open from this Saturday 19 June through until Friday August 2. TaupÅ Museum is open seven days from 10am to 4.30pm and entry is free to TaupÅ District residents with proof of address.