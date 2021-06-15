Help SPCA by 'baking a difference' for thousands of vulnerable animals

Tuesday, 15 June, 2021 - 16:21

SPCA is encouraging animal lovers at workplaces, schools and clubs to roll up their sleeves, pop on an apron, and bake a difference for the thousands of animals who need help, after last year’s Cupcake Day appeal was severely impacted by Covid-19.

New Zealand’s largest animal welfare charity is calling on Kiwis to get stuck in and whip up a batch of cupcakes to sell to their colleagues and friends, to raise funds for SPCA and the animals it cares for.

Like many other events last year, SPCA’s Cupcake Day fundraiser suffered the effects of the pandemic with many people working from home and unable to take part. As a result, just half the number of usual participants took part, resulting in a major funding shortfall.

SPCA Chief Executive Andrea Midgen says now that most workers have returned to the office, Cupcake Day is a great chance for workplaces to come together for a small act of kindness that will make a big difference to animals in need.

"It doesn’t matter whether you’re a master chef in the kitchen or your idea of baking starts with a packet of cake mix, Cupcake Day is a fun and easy way to help New Zealand’s most vulnerable animals," says Ms Midgen.

For people who continue to work from home, it’s still possible to get involved with Cupcake Day.

"Baking a batch of cupcakes and selling them is a great excuse to catch up with colleagues who you might otherwise only see over Zoom. You could perhaps tie it in with an in-person meeting or shared lunch," says Ms Midgen.

SPCA requires additional funding more than ever, after the Government declined the Inspectorate’s request for additional financial help in this year’s Budget. SPCA is the only animal welfare charity in the country that is mandated by Government to enforce the Animal Welfare Act, but it receives just a fraction of the funding required to run its Inspectorate, which is responsible for rescuing sick or injured animals, investigating welfare complaints and prosecuting those who abuse or neglect animals.

"It shouldn’t be this way, but unfortunately we have to rely on the generosity of New Zealanders to pay for the majority of our Inspectorate costs," says Ms Midgen. "That’s why we really need as many people to take part in our Cupcake Day fundraiser as possible, so we can continue the work we do. We are so grateful for the support we receive and appreciate every single dollar."

Funds raised from SPCA Cupcake Day will be used across the country to aid the charity’s Inspectorate in rescuing animals and investigating welfare complaints, and to help our Centres rehabilitate and rehome animals in need.

How to take part

It’s easy to get involved in SPCA’s 13th annual Cupcake Day. Participants can register to bake and sell as an individual, team or school at www.spcacupcakeday.co.nz

After registering, participants will receive plenty of ideas, recipes, inspiration and tips to make each event special. Share photos of your mouth-watering creations on SPCA’s Facebook page at @RoyalNZSPCA and on Instagram at @spcanz using the hashtag #SPCACupcakeDay and #BakeaDifference.